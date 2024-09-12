Jordan is radicalized: Party that supports terrorism obtained unprecedented success in parliamentary elections

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 12 de septiembre, 2024

The Islamic terrorist organization Muslim Brotherhood celebrated success in Jordan's parliamentary elections Wednesday as its political arm, the Islamic Action Front party, made a breakthrough by winning 31 seats out of 138 in parliament.

The Islamic Action Front is the main opposition force in Jordan, and will be the party with the largest number of seats in the lower house of Parliament.

While members of the Islamist faction may be appointed ministers, it is estimated that King Abdallah II will choose those loyal to him to form the next government.

Ahead of the elections, the party said it hoped that "outrage over the war in the Gaza Strip" would result in significant voter support "to challenge the country's pro-Western stance."

Speaking to the Palestinian news agency Shehab, with ties to Hamas, Murad Al-Adaileh, leader of the Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan and an ideological ally of the terrorist group that committed the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, said: "Gaza is the subject of the elections in Jordan, which indicates that the movement will soon have a political role in stopping the aggression against the Gaza Strip." He added that the huge trust bestowed by the Jordanian people represented a "referendum on the resistance project," ergo of Islamic terrorism.

Al-Adaileh stressed that, with these results, Jordanians proved that they "support the resistance."

The radical Islamist leader also stated that "the message of the elections is targeted at the political right wing in Israel", which he accused of trying to "impose malicious policies against the Palestinians, which also affects Jordan."

The election results represent an unprecedented breakthrough for the Islamist party, as it had 10 seats in the previous Parliament and won 16 in the 2016 polls. Moreover, its biggest electoral success occurred in 1989, when it won 22 seats out of 80 at the time.

The elections were held two days after the terrorist attack at the Allenby crossing on the border with Israel, in which a truck driver murdered three Israelis.