Three Israelis killed in terrorist attack at Allenby border bridge

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 8 de septiembre, 2024

Israeli authorities reported that three security guards were killed in a terrorist attack on Sunday on an Israeli-controlled bridge.

The driver of a truck opened fire on the Allenby Bridge, a crossing for both passengers and goods between the West Bank and Jordan. The bridge remains closed until further notice.

"The terrorist was eliminated by security forces," the Israel Defense Forces reported. "Three Israeli civilians were pronounced dead as a result of the attack." Rescue services detailed that the fatalities were men in their 50s. Local media identified them as Yohanan Shchori, Yuri Birnbaum, and Adrian Marcelo Podzamczer.

"We are surrounded by a murderous ideology led by Iran's axis of evil," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu maintained after sending his condolences to the families of the deceased. After linking the three deaths to the recent killing of six hostages at the hands of Hamas, he added that the terrorists want to "murder us all, right and left, secular and religious, Jews and non-Jews, until the last one."

To fight them, he continued, there is only one way: "What prevents the destruction of our people, as in previous times, is the strength of the State of Israel and the power of the IDF."

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad celebrated the attack, according to The Times of Israel.