North Korea fires short-range missile salvo into the Sea of Japan

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 12 de septiembre, 2024

North Korea (DPRK) fired several short-range missiles into the Sea of Japan. This launch, carried out this Thursday, is a very common practice of the Kim Jong Un regime, and even having intensified since 2022.

It was the South Korean Army that detected the launches, AFP reported. The event was also confirmed by the Government of Japan through its Ministry of Defense. Neither country reported damage to its deployed naval fleet.

This Monday, North Korea commemorated the seventy-sixth anniversary of its founding. Taking advantage of the celebration, Kim Jong Un addressed citizens to promise that the country will be constantly" strengthening and perfecting its nuclear weaponry, a clear warning to the West.

"The obvious conclusion is that the DPRK's nuclear force and the posture capable of using it properly to ensure the state's right to security at any time must be further perfected," the North Korean dictator said during a speech, in remarks picked up by Fox News.

In addition, Kim Jong Un referred to the "reckless expansion" of the Western alliance led by the United States as "a grave threat," which is more than enough argument for the North Korean dictator to continuously have in mind to amplify and improve his nuclear arsenal.