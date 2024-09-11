Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 11 de septiembre, 2024

A Joe Biden administration official warned the Chinese regime about the dangerous drills they are conducting in the South China Sea.

The Financial Times explained that Admiral Samuel Paparo had a video call with Chinese General Wu Yanan. The information was confirmed by both countries.

Although both officials agreed that it was a cordial call, Paparo said he urged China to reconsider its use of dangerous, coercive and potentially escalating tactics in the South China Sea.

"The call is the latest sign of renewed engagement between the militaries. Biden and Xi agreed in San Francisco in November to resume military-to-military channels as part of a broader effort to stabili[z]e U.S.-China relations and reduce the chances of rising competition between the powers veering into conflict," highlighted The Financial Times in its report on the developments.

In that regard, the Indo-Pacific Commandañso said that Paparo emphasized that the Chinese People's Liberation Army has an "obligation to comply with international laws and regulations to ensure operational security."