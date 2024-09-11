Vietnam: Typhoon Yagi leaves more than 150 people dead

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 11 de septiembre, 2024

About 155 people have died in Vietnam as a result of typhoon Yagi, which caused significant flooding and wind gusts exceeding 90 miles per hour (mph). In addition, authorities reported 141 other people missing.

Mountainous areas have been the hardest hit by Typhoon Yagi. Specifically, Lao Cai province, where floods swept through villages, killing 30 people and leaving 65 missing, AFP reported.

Hanoi, Vietnam's capital, was also affected by flooding and heavy rainfall. The Red River rose so high that it reached its highest flow level, national weather forecast center director Mai Van Khiem said.

Yagi also affected regions of Burma, Thailand and Laos, where four deaths have already been reported. Thousands of people had to be evacuated in the three countries.