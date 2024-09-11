From Germany to Orbán: Europe takes action against illegal immigration

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 11 de septiembre, 2024

Illegal immigration is beginning to be a problem of concern for Europe. Regardless of ideologies, countries are taking steps to deal with the situation. The most recent has been Germany, with a left-wing government, which announced it will introduce temporary controls on all its land borders.

The head of government, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, is facing mounting pressure to curb illegal immigration into the country and take action after several attacks perpetrated by Islamists.

"Three people were killed in August in the city of Solingen in a stabbing claimed by the Islamic State group. The stabbing occurred shortly before elections in September in Thuringia and Saxony, two regions in eastern Germany," AFP recalled.

Scholz's measures are joined by other countries such as Hungary. In fact, the prime minister of that country, Viktor Orbán made light of Germany's decision:

"#Germany has decided to impose strict border controls to stop illegal migration.

@Bundeskanzler Scholz, welcome to the club! #StopMigration," Orbán said in a message posted on social media.

Orbán's government has had to take measures due to the migration crisis. The secretary of state, Bence Rétvári, gave a press conference in which he informed that they will send buses of illegal immigrants to Brussels.

"If Brussels wants irregular immigrants, Brussels can have them," Bence Rétvári said, in remarks picked up by EuroNews.

The decision came after the European Court of Justice declared that Hungary had committed an "unprecedented and exceptionally serious violation of EU law" by introducing restrictions on the right to asylum.

The Hungarian government's, would be a similar move to that taken in the United States by states such as Texas due to the Biden-Harris Administration's policy of keeping the borders open despite the border crisis.