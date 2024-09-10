Australia: Government includes sex guide aimed at minors among books nominated for literary awards

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 10 de septiembre, 2024

The Australian Prime Minister's Literary Awards has included a sex guide aimed at minors among the nominated books.

Titled Welcome to Sex, it is a book that - according to its summary - is packed with advice"on everything you need to know about sex: how to know when you're ready, reasons not to have sex and explore pleasure on your own, as well as frank and clear information on how to be sexually intimate with other people."

The text was written by Yumi Stynes and Melissa Kang and published by Hardie Grant Publishing.

"Welcome to Sex is inclusive, intersectional, multicultural, reassuring and all about keeping sex fun, real, and shame-free. With plenty of case studies, first-person accounts and questions from real teens – covering a wide range of gender, sexuality and disability – Welcome to Sex will help readers navigate their sexual debuts with confidence!" adds the publication's summary.

The decision to allow the book to be among the nominees in the juvenile category has been criticized by different voices. One of them was journalist Stephanie Bastiaan who disagreed with the decision of Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, that allowed the book to participate in the literary awards.

Among its pages are chapters titled: Orgasms, Labels: Sexual and Gender Identities, and Being Intimate With Myself.

Meanwhile, the judges of the Prime Minister's Awards indicate that "Welcome to Sex is meticulously researched and comprehensive in its representation of sex and sexual experience. The text is very inclusive in its language and the content can be read by all young adults regardless of sexual orientation, identity, gender or culture."

The event to present the awards to the winners will be held on September 13 and is presented in partnership with the Canberra Writers Festival and Creative Australia.

"The National Library of Australia is the custodian and keeper of Australia’s literary achievements and as presenting partner of the Prime Minister’s Literary Awards, it celebrates outstanding Australian literary work and culture," highlighted the Australian Government on its official website.