Oct. 7 massacre: Report reveals 'twice as many' terrorists entered Israel as previously thought

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 2 de septiembre, 2024

At least 6,000 Gazans entered southern Israel during the Oct. 7 massacre through more than 100 border breaches, reveals a report published recently by Israeli news portal N12.

"These figures are simply inconceivable. They are double what we knew and further reveal the depth of the failure and the strength of the Hamas incursion," N12 reporter Omri Maniv expressed on X. "They are twice as many what we knew and further reveal the depth of the failure and the strength of the Hamas incursion," he continued.

Of the 6,000 attackers who entered Israel during the brutal massacre, 3,800 belonged to the Nukhba, a series of special forces naval commandos from Hamas' military wing, and then another 2,200 terrorists and looters entered from Gaza.

The report adds that the attackers entered Israel through 119 breaches they made in the fence separating the Jewish state from Gaza, about twice as many as the number reported before today.

The terrorists who entered Israel murdered more than 1,000 Israelis and foreign residents.

In addition, about 1,000 additional terrorists fired approximately 4,300 rockets from Gaza into Israel to collaborate with the attackers who perpetrated the massacre on Israeli territory.

Following the presentation of the report, an IDF spokesperson stated, "The operational investigation has not yet been concluded and continues in accordance with the situation assessment and operational constraints. Once it is completed, it will be presented to the public in full transparently."