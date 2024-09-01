Israel recovers bodies of six hostages, including Israeli American Hersh Goldberg-Polin

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 1 de septiembre, 2024

Israeli forces recovered the bodies of six hostages captured by Hamas in a subway tunnel in the Rafah area of the southern Gaza Strip.

The remains were transported to Israel, where they were identified as Carmel Gat, Almog Serussi, Eden Yerushalmi, Alex Lubnov, Sgt. Ori Danino and Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a 23-year-old Israeli American.

"Hersh was among the innocents brutally attacked while attending a music festival for peace in Israel on October 7," detailed President Biden who confirmed Goldberg-Polin's identity in a release. "He lost his arm helping friends and strangers during Hamas’ savage massacre," he said, adding that he "planned to travel the world."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanayahu vowed to "settle accounts" with the terror group. "We will hunt them down, we will get them," he said alluding to Hamas leaders and noted that "those who kill hostages don't want a deal."

"They were murdered in cold blood by their captors, some time before they were rescued," maintained Roni Kaplan, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces. "That is Islam-Nazism in the 21st century. A world in which the economy, terrorism and society, are instruments of the darkest of regimes known to human history."

It is estimated that about 100 hostages remain in captivity in Gaza.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin

Goldberg-Polin was born in the United States and moved to Israel when he was seven, according to The Hostages Families Forum. He was the oldest of three siblings.

His family and friends remarked on his cheerfulness and good humor. He was a fan of electronic music and the Hapoel Jerusalem basketball team, which this Saturday honored him in a post:

His parents, Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin, have been active in marches, media and social media campaigns in both the United States and Israel to call for the hostages' return.

This Sunday, his family confirmed his death and thanked everyone for the support they have received in recent months, asking for privacy during this hard time:

The young man killed by Hamas appeared in a series of videos. One shows his capture on October 7: he appears wounded, with one arm torn off, as he is loaded onto a truck at gunpoint. In another, released by the Al Qassam Brigades, Goldberg-Polin speaks directly into the camera and can be seen to have his arm amputated.