Millions of Venezuelans protest against Maduro's electoral fraud while the OAS demands the election records be made public

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 28 de agosto, 2024

Millions of Venezuelans have come out en masse in Caracas and other parts of the country responding to the call by María Corina Machado and the rest of the opposition to peacefully protest against the fraudulent reelection of Nicolás Maduro as president, in addition to the oppression that citizens endure, the reinstatement of Diosdado Cabello to the Venezuelan government and the increased power of Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, among other issues.

These rallies, in which slogans such as "freedom, freedom," among others, were chanted and which have spread to many countries around the world, have coincided with the celebration of an extraordinary plenary session of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) at its headquarters located in Washington, D.C.

In the assembly, the ambassadors of the countries that requested the convening of this meeting, which include Argentina, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, the United States, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay, demanded that all the electoral records be published to prove that Maduro is the legitimate winner of the vote, in addition to condemning once again the atrocities committed by the dictatorship against Venezuelans.

One of the most forceful voices was Frank Mora. The U.S. ambassador to the OAS defined the regime's actions as "atrocious" and said they were aimed at "silencing the citizenry," while his Uruguayan counterpart, Washington Abdala, pointed out that Maduro's dictatorship "breaks records of continental darkness." The delegation from Italy, the country present as permanent observer, said that "the trampling of human rights may represent a deplorable and cynical political strategy."

OAS secretary general calls for arrest warrant against Maduro

Luis Almagro, secretary general of the OAS, asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue arrest warrants against "those responsible for the violation of human rights in Venezuela, including the de facto president and dictator Nicolás Maduro."

On the sidelines, Almagro alluded to Cabello, whose appointment as minister of interior and justice is "one more sign of the dictatorship" that Venezuela is currently suffering.

Protests around the world

It is not only in Venezuela that the opposition has taken to the streets to demonstrate against Maduro's fraudulent reelection as president. Residents of countries such as Greece, Chile, Argentina, Portugal, Iceland, Italy and Australia also expressed support for those suffering the oppression of the dictatorship.

Outside Venezuelan borders, the main rally is called was in Madrid, Spain, where thousands of Venezuelan residents attended, accompanied by dissidents who were forced to leave Venezuela such as Antonio Ledezma.