Police arrest suspect in antisemitic attack on synagogue in France

Police at the scene of an explosive attack on a synagogue in France. Pascal Guyot / AFP .

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 25 de agosto, 2024

(THIS NEWS UPDATES THE PREVIOUS: Synagogue bombing in France leaves at least one policeman injured, EXTENDING THE NUMBER OF DEADLY VICTIMS AND NEW DETAILS OF THE EVENT).

French authorities arrested a suspect for the bombing outside a synagogue in the south of the country on Saturday. A local police officer who came in response was injured. Although there were five people inside the building, including a rabbi, none were harmed.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin reported the arrest on social media and detailed that upon making the arrest the officers were met by a volley of gunfire.

The individual was captured in Nimes, some 40 km north of the municipality of La Grande-Motte, where the Beth Yaacov synagogue is located, AFP reported. The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office also reported the arrest of two people in the suspect's entourage.

Following the explosion, a fire also broke out at the entrance of the synagogue, although the flames were quickly extinguished, investigators reported. Two doors of the synagogue were damaged.

The injured municipal policeman was rushed to Montpellier. According to La Grande-Motte Mayor Stephane Rossignol, city surveillance cameras captured images of a person setting fire to vehicles in front of the synagogue.

"Once again, our fellow Jewish citizens are targeted"

Security cameras show a suspect carrying a Palestinian flag, according to a source close to the case who spoke to AFP. Another source said the man was carrying two empty bottles and had a Palestinian flag on his hip. One of the images also appeared to show him armed, possibly with a 9mm pistol, the source added.

"The first elements show that the attacker was very determined and that if the synagogue had been full of worshippers at the time there would probably have been human casualties," Prime Minister Attal said.

"The La Grande-Motte synagogue was the target of an attack this morning," Attal had written Saturday on X. "An anti-Semitic act. Once again, our fellow Jews are targeted," he added.

Authorities assured after the attack that they would strengthen police presence at Jewish places of worship.