Hamas again uses a humanitarian zone to attack Israel

Published by Juan Carlos Téllez Verified by 14 de agosto, 2024

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced the temporary closure of a humanitarian route in Rafah, southern Gaza, after Hamas terrorists opened fire and launched rockets in the area; used to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

Hamas fired rockets from a location near the humanitarian aid route in Khan Younis into central Israel on Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces announced in recent hours.

Hamas terrorists continue to terrorize Israelis and endanger Gazans around them.



This is a video showing how Hamas terrorists, dressed in civilian clothes, launched two rockets into central Israel yesterday from a humanitarian area.



Once again, Hamas endangers Gaza civilians in an attempt to harm Israelis. IDF International Spokesman Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshan

Thus, the Israeli army announced that deliveries along the route were temporarily halted after the humanitarian area became an active combat zone following Hamas attacks.

In this regard, the IDF denounced that "terrorist activity in humanitarian areas and areas where the population is concentrated impairs humanitarian coordination and aid distribution."

According to a subsequent IDF report, Israeli soldiers managed to dismantle Hamas infrastructure, as well as a number of terrorist sniper and observation posts spread throughout the Gaza Strip.