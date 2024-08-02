Brazil, Colombia and Mexico insist that Maduro must show the minutes of his "triumph", despite the fact that the legal deadline has already expired and the opposition has already done so

Published by VozMedia Staff Verified by 1 de agosto, 2024

This Thursday, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico issued a joint statement demanding the regime of Nicolas Maduro to fully disclose the results of the July 28 presidential elections in Venezuela. This demand comes despite the fact that opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has already presented evidence that Nicolas Maduro lost to Edmundo Gonzalez, the opposition candidate.

In their statement, the Governments of Lula Da Silva, Gustavo Petro and Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called on the Venezuelan electoral authorities controlled by the regime to publish in a manner the data broken down by polling station. "We are closely following the vote counting process and we call on the Venezuelan electoral authorities to move forward quickly and publish detailed data," the statement highlights.

The text also stresses the importance of resolving any disputes over the electoral process through the appropriate institutional mechanisms. "It is crucial that disputes are handled through impartial verification of the results," the governments say in their statement.

Countries that have traditionally been allies of the Maduro regime called for calm and restraint among political and social actors in Venezuela. "We urge political and social leaders to maintain maximum caution and moderation in their demonstrations and public events to avoid an escalation of violence," they warn.

The text also highlights the need to maintain peace and protect human life at this critical moment;

Finally, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico said they are willing to support dialogue efforts to reach agreements beneficial to the country. "We reiterate our commitment to support dialogue efforts and to reach agreements that favor the Venezuelan people," the communiqué concludes.

Abstention at the OAS

This pronouncement comes after the abstention of Colombia and Brazil, and the absence of Mexico, in the recent vote of the Organization of American States (OAS) on a resolution calling for greater transparency in the Venezuelan electoral process. This stance has generated criticism, being seen as an act of complacency with the Maduro regime.

Evidence of Maduro's defeat

It should be noted that María Corina Machado has already presented substantial evidence demonstrating the defeat of Nicolás Maduro's regime in the July 28 presidential elections. According to these documents, Edmundo González, the opposition candidate, won with 67% of the votes against Maduro's 30%. This information arises in a context where the legal deadline for the presentation of the minutes expired and the only proofs are those presented by the opposition since the regime still does not publish the official minutes supporting Maduro's proclamation, which increases doubts about the transparency of the electoral process.