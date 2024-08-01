Abstentions by Colombia, Mexico and Brazil defeat an OAS resolution that sought to demand proof of Maduro's "victory"

Published by VozMedia Staff Verified by 31 de julio, 2024

This Wednesday, the Organization of American States (OAS) failed to pass a resolution demanding greater transparency from the Venezuelan regime regarding the results of last Sunday's controversial elections. The lack of consensus, exacerbated by the notable abstention of Brazil and Colombia, and the absence of Mexico from the session, prevented reaching the absolute majority required for its approval.

The resolution needed an absolute majority to be approved and received 17 votes in favor, no votes against, 11 abstentions and five absences. Among the countries abstaining were Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, which did not attend the session. Also joining in the abstention were Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Grenada, Honduras, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Lucia. Dominica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago did not participate in the session.

Permanent Council Chairman Ronald Sanders, explained that the lack of consensus was due to a controversial phrase in the text, although he did not specify which one.

Objectives of the resolution

The resolution that attempted to be approved recognized the substantial and peaceful participation of the Venezuelan electorate in the July 28, 2024 elections. In addition, it urged Venezuela'sNational Electoral Council (CNE), under the control of the dictatorial regime, to immediately publish the results of each polling station and to conduct a comprehensive verification in the presence of independent organizations and observers to ensure the transparency and credibility of the process.

Another key aspect of the resolution was its focus on human rights, highlighting the need to protect the right of citizens to demonstrate peacefully without fear of reprisals. It also underscored the importance of preserving and protecting all electoral materials, including minutes and printed results, to ensure the integrity of the process.

Finally, the resolution expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people and called on the regime to guarantee the security of diplomatic facilities and personnel residing in the country, including those seeking asylum, in accordance with international law and the Vienna Conventions on Diplomatic and Consular Relations.

The role of Brazil, Colombia and Mexico

Prior to the OAS session, both Brazil and Mexico and Colombia had publicly expressed their concern over the lack of transparency in the Venezuelan electoral process. Both nations had urged the regime of Nicolás Maduro to immediately publish the minutes of the July 28 elections to ensure greater clarity and credibility in the results.

However, once again, these countries sided with Chavismo by abstaining in the vote, which prevented the resolution from reaching the absolute majority needed for its approval. This decision underscores the persistent challenge to achieve international consensus on issues of human rights and electoral transparency.