Israel announces death of Hamas military chief, Mohammed Deif

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 1 de agosto, 2024

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed Thursday that Hamas military chief, Mohammed Deif, was killed in a bombing raid carried out in July in the southern Gaza Strip.

The operation was carried out by three fighter jets in the Khan Yunis area on July 13, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said. Deif was in a compound with Rafa'a Salameh, a Hamas brigade commander. Salameh was also killed in the attack.

The IDF shared a video of the operation:

צה"ל ושב"כ מודיעים כי בפעילות משותפת של צה״ל ושב״כ, בתאריך ה-13 ביולי 2024 מטוסי קרב תקפו במרחב ח'אן יונס וכעת, לאחר בדיקה מודיעינית, ניתן לאשר כי בתקיפה חוסל מחמד דף, מפקד הזרוע הצבאית ומספר שתיים בארגון הטרור חמאס בעזה, אשר תכנן והוציא לפועל את הטבח הרצחני בשבעה באוקטובר.… pic.twitter.com/jQrA3i44wD — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי - Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) August 1, 2024

Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, celebrated the elimination of the terrorist, whom he called the "Bin Laden of Gaza," and noted that it had been a "big step" toward the war goal of eliminating Hamas' military and governmental structure.

"The results of the operation make it clear that Hamas is an organization in disintegration, and that the terrorists must choose between surrender and death," Gallant also wrote as he shared an image of himself in which he appears to be crossing out Deif from a poster with names and faces of leaders of the Palestinian group:

The "mastermind" of Oct. 7

Deif was known as the combatant with nine lives for his ability to dodge apprehensions and assassination attempts.

Chief of the Ezzedin al-Qasam Brigades, he had been in Israel's eye for decades: after joining the organization in 1987, Israel claims he organized "countless" attacks such as suicide bombings and kidnappings.

His figure, however, gained new prominence after October 7: Israeli military forces described him as the "mastermind" behind the massacre that started the war. He also, according to them, coordinated, through orders and instructions, the terrorist group's war efforts during the war.

In an image of Hamas' organigram released by Israeli troops ten days after Black Saturday, the position Deif held within the jihadist group's hierarchy can be seen:

Casualties in the terrorist leadership

The announcement by the Israeli forces is another blow to the Hamas leadership, which just this week lost the head of its political bureau and co-founder, Ismail Haniya.

The death of Haniya raised the tension in the region, which was already at maximums after the operation that killed Fuad Shukr, commander of the terrorist group Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas. During these days the casualties of several other leaders of both were also announced.

Following the death of Haniya, the United States reiterated its support for Israel, while Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said in a televised speech that they were "ready for every scenario."