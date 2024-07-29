Protests mount in Venezuela after Maduro is proclaimed the winner

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 29 de julio, 2024

The Venezuelan National Electoral Council proclaimed Nicolás Maduro as the winner of the presidential election despite evidence of electoral fraud committed by the Chavista regime and backlash from the international community. The dictator will remain in the Miraflores Palace for six more years.

As soon as the news was made public, Venezuelans took to the streets with pots and pans to protest against the illegitimate reelection of Maduro as the head of the Venezuelan government.

The protests are mostly concentrated in the capital of Caracas.

Demonstrations are also being reported in states such as Carabobo, Falcón, Barinas, Miranda and Vargas.

Maduro deploys security forces to repress the protests

Faced with mounting protests, the Maduro regime decided to deploy security forces to repress the protests and contain those demonstrating against the dictator and the alleged electoral fraud.

Carter Center calls for the release of detailed results

The Carter Center on Monday called on Venezuelan electoral authorities to publish the results of Sunday's vote from each polling station.

"The Carter Center calls upon Venezuela's National Election Commission, known by the Spanish acronym CNE, to immediately publish the presidential election results at the polling station level," the center said in a statement.