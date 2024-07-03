Russian military vessels arrive in Venezuela

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 8min ago

The Russian embassy in Venezuela informed that Russian military vessels arrived this Tuesday in Venezuela. The visit came shortly after the crew was also in Cuba, another important Moscow ally in the region.

"In the Venezuelan port of La Guaira, a welcoming ceremony was held for a detachment of ships of the Russian Navy's Northern Fleet, the frigate 'Admiral of the Soviet Union Fleet Gorshkov' and the oil tanker 'Akademik Pashin,'" the embassy wrote on X.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement obtained by AFP that the Admiral Gorshkov, the most advanced frigate in the Russian fleet, in service since 2018, and the tanker Akademik Pashin belong to the Northern Fleet and will be in the country for several days.

In the statement, the ministry also maintained that the aim of the operation is to "show the flag and ensure a naval presence in important operational areas."

Although the Venezuelan regime did not officially report the visit, the crew received the keys to La Guaira and took a tour through the historic hull.

"We received these sister ships from the Russian Federative Republic that in their passage through the Caribbean are making a stop in our state of La Guaira to rest, share, express together with the crews of these ships their friendship, their solidarity and of course their support to Venezuela," explained Vice Admiral Edward Centeno Mass, second commander and chief of staff of the Venezuelan Navy.

In this regard, AFP explained that after their visit to Venezuela, the ships will continue their work in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean.