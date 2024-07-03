Macron embraces communism to block right-wing victory in the legislative elections

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 4min ago

After the resounding victory in the first round of the French parliamentary elections of the party led by Marine Le Pen, National Rally (RN), the other formations have been looking for ways to curb conservatism and block its access to the government. To achieve this, more than 200 aspirants to the National Assembly belonging to various parties have withdrawn their candidacy, with the aim of preventing RN from obtaining an absolute majority in the second round of voting, to be held on July 7.

Specifically, according to reports from Agencia EFE, 218 candidates resigned. Among them, many from Together for the Republic, a formation led by President Emmanuel Macron, who has thus yielded to the demands of the far-left coalition New Popular Front of Jean-Luc Mélenchon to hinder Le Pen's party and its young prime ministerial hopeful, Jordan Bardella (28 years old).

In the first round of parliamentary elections, the RN almost doubled its numbers compared to those it obtained in 2022. This time, Le Pen won nearly 34% of the votes, for the 18.7% she achieved in the previous elections, going from being the third most voted force to the first.

The left-wing coalition has also improved its result, although to a lesser extent. In 2022 it obtained 25.7%. In 2024, 28%, maintaining second place. Who has plummeted has been Macron. His formation has lost five points from one election to another (they have gone from 25.8% to 20.8%, falling from first to third place).

The growth of the RN has put the rest of the French political spectrum in check. It is reflected in how two alliances, with different ideologies and ways of doing politics, have had to find a way for the right wing not to reach the government.