Is Engaging in Latin America Truly America First? Interview with Shea Bradley-Farrell
VOZ spoke with the president of the Counterpoint Institute and a former advisor to the Department of State during the first Trump administration in Argentina.
Shea Bradley-Farrell is a national security expert, president of the Counterpoint Institute, and former Department of State advisor during the first Trump administration. On the occasion of her latest book, "Last Warning to the West," she visited Argentina to present it to a packed house at a quaint hotel in Buenos Aires, the country's capital.