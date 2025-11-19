María Corina Machado, launches from the underground the Manifesto for the Freedom of Venezuela.
The document, published in The Washington Post, explains that "the citizens of Venezuela, we do not appeal to power or privilege, but to the eternal rights that have been granted to every human being. From this foundation the truth is born: no ruler, faction or tyrannical force can dictate what is ours by right: freedom".
María Corina Machado, leader of the Venezuelan opposition, published a manifesto in which she establishes the bases to begin the reconstruction of Venezuela once the transition is consolidated. She argued that "the abuse of power by the regime of Nicolás Maduro comes to an end".