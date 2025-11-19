Anti-narcotics actions in Mexico: De la Peña analyzes Trump's stance.
"Trump has been very clear, when people try to understand what he wants to do, just listen to what he says: 'I want to stop the flow of drugs, I want to bring back people who entered the United States illegally.' Those are the specific visions that he has said," commented de la Peña.
Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed former Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Western Hemisphere Sergio de la Peña on the newscast about the recent statements issued by President Donald Trump in which he assured that he did not rule out materializing certain actions against Mexico, in the framework of the counter-narcotics operation that his administration deployed last September in both the Pacific and the Caribbean.