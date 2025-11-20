Trump authorizes CIA operations in Venezuela

Published by Karina Yapor 20 de noviembre, 2025

Karina Yapor, anchor and executive director of Voz News, interviewed former CIA agent Rick de la Torre about the president's authorization Donald Trump for the agency to conduct operations inside Venezuela. In a context where the Republican Administration seeks a possible regime change and accuses the government of Nicolás Maduro of drug trafficking, De la Torre explained that the designation of the Cártel de los Soles as a narcoterrorist group allows it to act as in other anti-terrorist operations. He added that the US is not planning a full-scale invasion and that any military action would focus exclusively on the leaders of the Maduro regime.