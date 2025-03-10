Elon Musk claims there was 'massive cyberattack' against X

Published by Alejandro Baños 10 de marzo, 2025

Elon Musk claimed there was a "massive" cyberattack against X after the platform recorded numerous failures and interruptions Monday.

Musk stated that although the platform is the target of these attacks "every day," this instance came at the hands of a "large, coordinated group" or possible involved a country, though he did not name names.

"There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved," Musk wrote in a post on the social network.

Starting early in the morning, X began experiencing crashes. The outages meant that both the platform's website and the app for different devices were slow to open when users tried to log in.

According to DownDetector.com, 56% of the reports came from failures in the app, while 33% originated from the website.

Tesla, target of attacks

X is not the only company related to Elon Musk to be breached. In recent times, Tesla has been the target of numerous physical attacks, including: graffiti; violent protests at facilities and arson on dealerships, charging stations and vehicles.