Discover the history of artificial intelligence and the 5 best AI applications
If you're looking for ways to streamline processes, we’ve rounded up the five best artificial intelligence (AI) apps to help with everything from optimizing daily tasks to providing emotional support. Plus, we reveal the creators behind this world-changing innovation.
More and more people are looking for ways to optimize their time and daily activities, and that is why specialists and companies are working to generate solutions and are betting more and more on artificial intelligence (AI), an area of computer science in charge of developing systems capable of gathering information, "reasoning" and making decisions.
Although AI is booming, its history is not recent. It began to be developed in 1950 by Alan Turing and John McCarthy, who formulated the theoretical foundations of the field. However, it was six years later when the term "artificial intelligence" was coined at the Dartmouth Conference.
Top 5 AI applications for everyday life
Today we can find artificial intelligence systems in fields such as medicine, the automotive industry, finance, and even in applications that help us simplify many aspects of our lives. If you want to enter this world, discover the 5 best artificial intelligence apps, and what you can achieve by using them effectively:
OpenAI's ChatGPT: the most popular AI app
If you haven't tried ChatGPT yet, but you hear different places talking about it, here's an easy way to tell you what it's all about. It is one of the most popular and advanced artificial intelligence applications today, which can help you get answers, compose a simple mail, solve complex problems and even transcribe or translate audios into any language.
Google Assistant: the personal assistant
With Google Assistant you can set reminders, do online searches via voice and even control smart devices easily. It is ideal for simplifying some daily tasks. It is available on Android and Google devices.
Grammarly: improve your texts with AI
Need to correct texts or improve your writing style? This is the ideal AI app for you. Grammarly automatically detects errors in texts, as well as helping you to convey a message more clearly. It is ideal for students or professionals who want to create content free of writing errors.
4. Lumen5: helps you create videos
If you are interested in the world of video creation, but have no previous experience, Lumen5 will allow you to make engaging videos from texts. With this app's artificial intelligence system you will be able to choose the music, images and clips that fit the original content. It is the best way to transform your idea into audiovisual material.
5. Replika: a virtual friend
With this chatbot application you will be able to create personalized conversations, talk about your feelings and let off steam. Replika focuses on the area of emotional well-being, and acts as a virtual friend with whom you will be able to have interactions. However, it is necessary to clarify, that if you are looking for psychological support or techniques to overcome some kind of problem, it is advisable to attend a professional in the field.
