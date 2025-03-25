Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-hee dies of a heart attack at the age of 63

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 25 de marzo, 2025

South Korean company Samsung Electronics announced the death of its co-CEO, Han Jong-hee, 63, due to a heart attack.

Han, who in 2011 became head of Samsung's display division's product research and development team, was currently heading Samsung's digital home appliance division.

In addition, he also headed its device experience unit, which includes cell phones and home appliances.

According to Samsung's website, Han joined the company in 1988 and, after distinguishing himself for decades, was named chief executive officer in 2022.

"Our deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time," Samsung said in announcing the death of Han, whom it credited for helping Samsung become one of the world's leaders in the TV industry.

The company further announced that Jun Young-hyun, who was appointed co-CEO in November last year, will become the sole CEO of the company, which is going through a difficult time due to its poor stock performance.