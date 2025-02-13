Published by Juan Peña Verified by 13 de febrero, 2025

NASA this week issued an update about the asteroid approaching planet Earth. In its latest review, the special agency has raised the probability of the asteroid impacting Earth in 2032.

Prior to this update, the impact probability stood at 1%. It has now been raised to 2.3%. According to the latest estimates, if the impact were to occur, it would take place on December 22, 2032.

There are other asteroids currently floating in space that could come close to Earth. However, none have a probability above 1% of actually doing so.

The NASA has reported that, despite the probability of impact being very low, they are carefully monitoring the asteroid's trajectory.

As reported by NASA, the James Webb Space Telescope will be able to determine the exact size of the asteroid in March 2025 and improve predictions and probabilities, as well as possible scenarios.

Currently, the diameter of the space rock is estimated to be between 40 and 90 meters. The threat posed by the asteroid was determined at 3 degrees on the Torino scale.

A rating of 3 means that this asteroid is likely to hit the Earth, but will have a localized impact and not global damage. It is also possible that the impact probability of asteroids in this category could return to zero as a result of more precise calculations.