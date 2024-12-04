Did Chivas Choose the Right Head Coach?

Published by Fútbol de primera

​ Verified by 4 de diciembre, 2024

The headaches caused by Fernando Gago's dramatic exit from Chivas left much to analyze.

Spanish manager Óscar García is now at the helm of Guadalajara, surrounded by high expectations but also questions about his limited experience with major clubs.

Was this the best decision made by the Mexican team's management?

The Fútbol de Primera team takes a closer look at the arrival of the new head coach.