The soccer final in Mexico is being replayed

In the local tournament, the matchups for the Liga MX semifinals are set: on one side, a classic capital derby, and on the other, a clash of realities between two clubs facing historic opportunities.

América and Cruz Azul will renew their rivalry in a rematch of last season's final, heating things up with another chapter of the capital’s showdown. América brings a wealth of recent experience, while the Cement Machine is performing brilliantly.

On the other side, the playoff revelation, Atlético de San Luis, goes up against a very complete offensive team in Rayados de Monterrey.

Who will make it to the final?