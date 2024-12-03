The soccer final in Mexico is being replayed
The finalists in Mexican soccer are starting to take shape, and the Futbol de Primera team is analyzing the matches.
In the local tournament, the matchups for the Liga MX semifinals are set: on one side, a classic capital derby, and on the other, a clash of realities between two clubs facing historic opportunities.
América and Cruz Azul will renew their rivalry in a rematch of last season's final, heating things up with another chapter of the capital’s showdown. América brings a wealth of recent experience, while the Cement Machine is performing brilliantly.
On the other side, the playoff revelation, Atlético de San Luis, goes up against a very complete offensive team in Rayados de Monterrey.
Who will make it to the final?