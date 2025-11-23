Published by Víctor Mendoza 23 de noviembre, 2025

The two McLaren drivers, Britain's Lando Norris, the World Championship leader, and Australian Oscar Piatri, were disqualified from the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix for irregularities in their cars, race stewards announced Sunday.

The decision adds suspense to the final sprint for the championship, as Dutch Max Verstappen, winner of the Las Vegas GP, moves into contention for the drivers' title, trailing Norris by 24 points with 58 to play in the final two races.

Norris had taken a big step towards the title by finishing second, while Piastri finished fourth, almost definitively burying his chances of fighting for the World Championship.

Despite the penalty, Norris could be crowned world champion next week in Qatar if he scores two more points than Verstappen and Piastri in the race to be run on Sunday.

In a statement, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) explained that after the race "the stewards found that the rear skid wear on both McLaren MCL39s was below the minimum thickness of 9mm" thus disqualifying both drivers.

The world governing body of motorsport specified that "the infringement was unintentional and that there was no deliberate attempt to circumvent the regulations" by McLaren.

The FIA noted that the British team is not the first to breach this year's skid-block rules, stating, "Lewis Hamilton and Nico Hulkenberg also were disqualified from the Chinese and Bahrain Grands Prix for similar breaches."