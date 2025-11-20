'Each of us has something meaningful to give: Cristiano Ronaldo thanked Trump for his meeting at the White House

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 20 de noviembre, 2025

Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo posted a message on his social networks on Wednesday about the meeting he had with President Donald Trump, after attending a dinner at the White House with the Republican leader, which was also attended by numerous influential figures not only from the world of politics, but also technology and business.

Through a message posted on his Instagram account, the top scorer in the history of soccer shared his impressions of the meeting he had with Trump, expressing his gratitude to both him and First Lady Melania Trump. "Thank you Mr. President for your invitation and for the warm welcome you and the First Lady gave me and my future wife, @georginagio. Each of us has something meaningful to give, and I stand ready to do my part as we inspire new generations to build a future defined by courage, responsibility and lasting peace," the soccer player wrote.

In response, the White House posted via its X account a brief video in which both Trump and Ronaldo can be seen walking together and laughing, accompanied by the text "two GOATS." This detail is important, since GOAT is an acronym for "Greatest of All Time," representing a term that is often used in sports circles to refer to the best player in the history of a given sport, something that generates strong divisions in soccer due to the huge rivalry between the Portuguese star and Argentine star Lionel Messi.

Far from being a gesture that went unnoticed by Ronaldo, the Al Nassr striker shared the video posted by the White House on his Instagram account.