Dennis Schröder leads Germany to the Eurobasket 2025 title

Published by Alejandro Baños 15 de septiembre, 2025

Germany, reigning champion of the Basketball World Cup, conquered the Eurobasket 2025 after defeating Turkey 88-83 in the final, played in Riga (Latvia).

It is the second European title that the Germans have won in their history, after the one achieved in 1993, the edition in which they hosted the event.

Dennis Schröder, point guard for the Sacramento Kings, was the star of the duel, registering 16 points and 12 assists. He was named best player of Eurobasket 2025.

"I'm really proud of each of us, we kept our cool, through the highs and the lows, winning the World Cup and Eurobasket is really huge," said Schröder, captain of the Germans, after the final.

For his part, Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner left his mark on the final with 18 points. The top scorer for the German national team was Isaac Bonga (20 points).

Turkey, which has put together an outstanding performance in this Eurobasket 2025, came very close to winning its first European title. Its captain and Houston Rockets player, Alperen Sengün, was the top scorer of the final, with 28 points.

In the duel for third and fourth place, Greece beat Finland 92-88. The men led by the Milwaukee Bucks star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, close their participation with the bronze medal.

The next edition of the Eurobasket will be played in four countries - Spain, Estonia, Greece and Slovenia, in 2029.