Mexico's Alejandro Kirk seals Blue Jays' win over Orioles

Published by Víctor Mendoza 13 de septiembre, 2025

(AFP) The Toronto Blue Jays prevailed 5- 4 over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at the Rogers Centre in a game in which Mexican Alejandro Kirk drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning.

Kirk, 26 and in his sixth season with Toronto, reached 67 RBIs in the 2025 Major League Baseball season.

"We are a good team and we want to keep fighting until the end," the Mexican said at the end of the game in the Canadian city.

"I want every opportunity as an emerging hitter, we are preparing before and during the game and it's good to see that each of us wants to fulfill our responsibilities," he added.

The Canadian bullpen rallied in the ninth inning after being down by two runs and signed its 45th win of the season by coming from behind, the best record in the majors.

With a record of 86 wins and 62 losses, the Blue Jays remain in first place in the American League East division.

On the other hand, in a direct duel in the fight for the National League wild card, the Texas Rangers scored a run in the ninth inning to win 4- 3 over the New York Mets.

Puerto Rico's Edwin Diaz (6-3) entered in relief and allowed two runs, in a game in which he suffered his third loss of the season.

The Metropolitanos suffered their eighth consecutive loss and put their position in the postseason at risk.

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox 5x3 in the second game of the series.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was the star of the game with three RBIs, including his 29th home run of the season.

The Bronx Bombers achieved their third consecutive win and remain atop the American League wild card standings.