Juan Soto shines in Mets' win over Tigers

Juan Soto, during a game with the Mets. File image Cordon Press .

Published by Víctor Mendoza 2 de septiembre, 2025

(AFP) Dominican Juan Soto hit his second career grand slam in Major League Baseball in Monday's New York Mets 10-8 win against the Detroit Tigers.

After a smooth arrival in Queens from the neighboring Yankees, Soto continues to heat up as the playoffs approach.

The Dominican star drove in six runs to lead the Mets to victory in the opener of a three-game series in Detroit.

The hosts were ahead 3-2 following a home run by fellow countryman Wenceel Perez when Soto launched his four-run homer in the fourth inning.

After that 127-yard blast off starter Charlie Morton, Soto made his presence felt once more in the sixth inning.

The Dominican star hit a triple to right field, driving in Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor and Venezuelan Luis Torrens to give the visitors the lead once again.

Soto’s six RBIs tied his personal major league record, set in September 2023 while playing for the San Diego Padres.

In the same game against the Oakland Athletics, the Dominican star hit the grand slam that marked the previous highlight in his personal record.

Giants and Astros secure victories

In other action, the San Francisco Giants stayed hot with an 8-2 win over the Colorado Rockies, featuring home runs by Dominicans Willy Adames and Rafael Devers, and American Drew Gilbert.

The California-based team has won nine of its last 10 games, moving up to third place in the National League West division.

Meanwhile, the Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Angels at home 8-3, highlighted by home runs from Mexican Ramón Urías and Venezuelan José Altuve, who drove in a total of three runs.

Panama’s Iván Herrera also contributed a home run and a walk in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 11-3 loss to the Athletics.