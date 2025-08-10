South Korean Son makes debut in Los Angeles FC's draw against Chicago Fire

Published by Carlos Dominguez 10 de agosto, 2025

Los Angeles FC drew 2-2 Saturday against Chicago Fire at SeatGeek Stadium in Chicago in a match where South Korea's Son Heung-min entered in the 61st minute and earned the penalty kick for the Los Angeles equalizer.

Son Heung-min, LAFC's main signing this season, received his work permit Friday afternoon and traveled with the team to Chicago, starting tonight's match from the bench.

When the clock read 61 minutes into the game, Steve Cherundolo sent 'Sonny' onto the field in place of Venezuelan David Martinez.

Colombian Carlos Teran went from hero to villain, scoring the first goal of the match in the 11th minute and then committing a penalty foul precisely on Son in the 80th minute that Denis Bouanga changed into a goal.

"There was contact and it was a penalty, I have no doubt," Son said. "We tied the game but I think we should have won it, I leave a little disappointed."

The former Tottenham striker came close to scoring the winner in the 90+3rd minute when he received a ball inside the box, but his shot was blocked by defender Jonathan Dean.

LAFC adds its fourth consecutive unbeaten run, including all three matches in the Leagues Cup group stage.

New England Revolution beat DC United

In another result, Ecuador's Leonardo Campana scored in the New England Revolution's 2-0 victoryover DC United.

Campana, 25, rose inside the box and headed home for his fifth goal of the season.

Spain's Carles Gil, who had scored the assist on the game's first goal, secured the win over the capital club with a soft but well-placed finish in the 70th minute.

The Revs have 28 points in the Eastern Conference and remain out of the Playoff standings in 11th place.

Philadelphia Union draws with Toronto FC

Philadelphia Union dropped two points at home after a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC.

The Canadian side, which won five of 25 matches, scored the equalizer in the 91st minute through Deandre Kerr.

Saint Louis City leaves Nashville in the dust

Elsewhere, Mexico's Jaziel Orozco scored his first goal in Saint Louis City's 3-1 victory over Nashville.

Orozco, 21, started the season with the second team in MLS Next Pro and this July 18 signed a permanent contract with the first-division team.

San Diego FC beats Sporting Kansas City

San Diego FC won 2-0 over Sporting Kansas City with a goal by Hirving Lozano, the Mexican star of the Californian team.

Lozano, 30, recovered the ball in a bad start of Kansas City and with a shot from outside the area beat the goal of John Pulskamp.

The new MLS tenant remains in first place in the Western Conference with 49 points.