NBA Summer League: Los Angeles Lakers fall to Clippers

Published by Carlos Dominguez 15 de julio, 2025

The Lakers faced off Monday in Las Vegas against the Clippers in their third game of the Summer League.

The Clippers were able to prevail, 67-58, building a 22-13 lead after the first quarter, despite a quick 5-2 start by the Lakers.

However, the Lakers managed to recover in the second quarter to cut the deficit to one at halftime (32-31), but the Clippers distanced themselves after an 11-0 run sparked by a 3-pointer from Jordan Miller.

The Lakers couldn't find the offense at crunch time and failed to score in the final three minutes.

Neither team topped 40% shooting from the field or 30% on 3-point shots, and they had a combined 36 turnovers.

All in all, it was a good night for Bronny James. The Lakers player was able to score a dozen points in the first half and finished with 17 points on 6-10 shooting from the field and 3-5 from the 3-point line, as well as 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Cole Swider scored 16 points, 8 of them in the final quarter. It was a tough game for Dalton Knecht, who made just 3 of his 15 shot attempts and 1 of his 8 3-point attempts.

For the Clippers, forward Jordan Miller scored 19 points.