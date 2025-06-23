Kevin Durant leaves Suns for Rockets

Published by Alejandro Baños 23 de junio, 2025

Kevin Durant, one of the greatest players in NBA history, closed his chapter with the Phoenix Suns and will begin a new one with the Houston Rockets beginning next season.

In return, the Suns will get Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, plus the No. 10 pick in the 2025 Draft and five second-round picks, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.

"The Suns wanted me to leave. I'm happy. They got what they wanted and I got what I wanted. I'm looking forward to being part of the Rockets. It's been a crazy few weeks, but I'm glad it's over," Durant said just after being traded to Houston, in a statement reported by AFP.

The news was announced came hours before the final game of the NBA Finals was played. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Durant's team for eight seasons, won its first championship in its history.

Durant's time with the Suns was not what he wanted. Phoenix built a roster around the forward, with other great players such as Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. However, in the two and a half seasons he was there, the franchise failed to advance beyond the Conference semifinals.

The Rockets will be Durant's fifth NBA adventure. Previously, he played for the Seattle SuperSonics, the Thunder, the Golden State Warriors, where he won two titles, and the Suns.

He is currently the eighth leading scorer in the NBA. Before his trade to the Rockets was finalized, the Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs fought for him.