Alcaraz, Sabalenka, Sinner...: US Open unveils mixed doubles tournament pairings
Many of the best tennis players in the ATP and WTA rankings have signed up. Gauff and Rune are the only top 10 players who, for the moment, are not slated to participate.
With the aim of boosting the mixed doubles tournament, a category with less media coverage than the singles, the next edition of the U.S. Open will feature pairs made up of many of the best tennis players in the world, ranked in the top 10 of both the ATP (men's) and WTA (women's) rankings.
The U.S. Open released the list of registered pairs Tuesday for this renewed tournament, which will be played on Aug. 19 and 20, days before the rest of the categories begin.
However, not all those registered will compete in the mixed doubles category of the U.S. Open: only the "best eight teams with the best combined individual ranking at the time" will do so, as detailed by the organization of the U.S. Grand Slam.
"In our initial discussions about reimagining and elevating the US Open Mixed Doubles Championship, we wanted to find a way to showcase the world’s best men and women competing with and against one another, and we were confident that we would be able to get the top players in the game excited about this unique opportunity," said Lew Sherr, CEO of the U.S. Tennis Federation (USTA).
The pairs entered in the U.S. Open mixed doubles are:
- Emma Navarro and Jannik Sinner
- Zheng Qinwen and Jack Draper
- Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul
- Jazmin Paolini and Lorenzo Musetti
- Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz
- Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev
- Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe
- Aryna Sabalenka and Grigor Dimitrov
- Iga Swiatek y Casper Ruud
- Paula Badosa y Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Emma Raducanu y Carlos Alcaraz
- Belinda Bencic y Alexander Zverev
- Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic
- Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton
- Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori
- Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios
The only top-10 players who did not sign up for the moment are Coco Gauff (WTA) and Holger Rune (ATP). They could change their minds before July 28, the deadline stipulated by the tournament.
The pair that wins the tournament will win a prize money $1 million.