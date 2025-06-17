Alcaraz, Sabalenka, Sinner...: US Open unveils mixed doubles tournament pairings

Published by Alejandro Baños 17 de junio, 2025

With the aim of boosting the mixed doubles tournament, a category with less media coverage than the singles, the next edition of the U.S. Open will feature pairs made up of many of the best tennis players in the world, ranked in the top 10 of both the ATP (men's) and WTA (women's) rankings.

The U.S. Open released the list of registered pairs Tuesday for this renewed tournament, which will be played on Aug. 19 and 20, days before the rest of the categories begin.

However, not all those registered will compete in the mixed doubles category of the U.S. Open: only the "best eight teams with the best combined individual ranking at the time" will do so, as detailed by the organization of the U.S. Grand Slam.

"In our initial discussions about reimagining and elevating the US Open Mixed Doubles Championship, we wanted to find a way to showcase the world’s best men and women competing with and against one another, and we were confident that we would be able to get the top players in the game excited about this unique opportunity," said Lew Sherr, CEO of the U.S. Tennis Federation (USTA).

The pairs entered in the U.S. Open mixed doubles are:

Emma Navarro and Jannik Sinner

Zheng Qinwen and Jack Draper

Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul

Jazmin Paolini and Lorenzo Musetti

Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz

Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev

Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe

Aryna Sabalenka and Grigor Dimitrov

Iga Swiatek y Casper Ruud

Paula Badosa y Stefanos Tsitsipas

Emma Raducanu y Carlos Alcaraz

Belinda Bencic y Alexander Zverev

Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic

Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori

Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios

The only top-10 players who did not sign up for the moment are Coco Gauff (WTA) and Holger Rune (ATP). They could change their minds before July 28, the deadline stipulated by the tournament.

The pair that wins the tournament will win a prize money $1 million.