MLB: Juan Soto and Mets win sixth game in a row

Published by Víctor Mendoza 13 de junio, 2025

(AFP) The New York Mets led by Dominican Juan Soto extended their winning streak Thursday with a 4-3 win over the Washington Nationals.

The Mets have won a total of 16 of their last 20 games, opening the season with a 45-25 record, the best in the league.

To do that, the Mets haven't even needed the best version of Soto, the superstar they snatched this season from the neighboring and rival Yankees in exchange for a 15-year, $765 million mega-contract.

The Dominican finished Thursday with one hit and one walk in his three at-bats in front of his home crowd at Citi Field.

The home win was paved by American Jeff McNeil with a three-run homer in the first inning.

Another homer by Brandon Nimmo in the fifth inning ultimately sunk the Nationals, who occupy third place in the National League East division, led by the Mets.

In other results Thursday, Venezuelan Orlando Arcia capped a big comeback by the Colorado Rockies for an 8-7 win over the San Francisco Giants.

The Rockies came back from a 7-2 deficit, rallying with a two-run home run by Venezuelan Thairo Estrada in the seventh inning.

Colorado completed the turnaround in the last inning thanks to a single by Arcia that brought in runs by Estrada and Ryan McMahon.

The win snapped a streak of five straight losses for the Rockies, the worst team of the season, with a 13-55 record.

Another Venezuelan, Jackson Chourio, shined with a two-run homer in the Milwaukee Brewers 6-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Maracaibo slugger, one of the most promising players in the league at the age of 21, hit his second home run in the last three games and his 12th of the season.

In a game interrupted by rain, the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 1-0 with a single by Dominican Pablo Reyes in the eighth inning after a single by Paul Goldschmidt.

The thrashing of the day was by the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins, 16-3, with a home run and three RBIs by Cuban Adolis Garcia.