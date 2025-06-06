Hispanics to follow at the FIFA Club World Cup

Six teams in the list of 32 participants. Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Pachuca, Monterrey, River Plate and Boca Juniors will be the Hispanic representatives in the Club World Cup, the competition that FIFA has transformed to offer fans "the maximum expression of soccer," as explained by the organization's president, Gianni Infantino. In addition to the teams, hundreds of Hispanic players will play in the tournament in the United States between June 14 and July 13. Some of the most prominent players are the following.

Leo MessiCordon Press. Leo Messi (Inter Miami) The soccer Olympus includes names such as Diego Armando Maradona, Pelé, Johan Cruyff, Alfredo Di Stéfano, Zinedine Zidane... and Leo Messi, now 37 years old. The Argentine star, who has been engaged in an intense and spectacular duel with Cristiano Ronaldo for the past 15 years to see who was the best player in the world, will undoubtedly be one of the figures that will attract the most attention during the FIFA Club World Cup. As the leader of Inter Miami, he will have the complicated mission of guiding the MLS squad to the title, fighting with teams like Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, Inter Milan, Manchester City and Chelsea. He will look to make soccer history.

Claudio EcheverriCordon Press. Claudio Echeverri (Manchester City) One of the promising young stars of world soccer is Claudio Echeverri, who has just landed at Manchester City from River Plate, with the promise of being one of the leaders of Argentina's next generation. The FIFA Club World Cup could be the perfect stage for the 19-year-old to get a taste of what it's like to play against the best teams in the world. Pep Guardiola asked the English team's management to bring him in for a reason. Time will tell what is to come.

Fede ValverdeCordon Press. Fede Valverde (Real Madrid) With the power and soul of a leader, Federico Valverde clearly represents the soccer style of his native country, the one that any manager wants to have in his team. The Uruguayan midfielder, with extensive experience already despite being just 26 years old, has become one of the best players in the world in his position. It is undeniable. The "Pajarito" ("Little Bird"), as he is known, packed his bags in 2016 and flew from his native Montevideo to Spain to fulfill his dream, to wear the Real Madrid jersey. And, year by year, he has been gaining hierarchy within the team, until being considered one of its stalwarts. His other nickname, "Halcón" ("Falcon") has come about for a reason.

Julián ÁlvarezCordon Press. Julián Álvarez (Atlético de Madrid) Another of the brilliant young starts from the River Plate youth academy is Julián Álvarez, 25. Without being incredibly skilled, he is the typical player who does not need flare to be recognized as one of the best current players. After leaving his country, he began his European career with Manchester City, where he spent two years. Last summer, Atlético Madrid decided to spend millions on the Argentine to give him free rein. In his first season, did not disappoint the red-and-white fans. In Spain, the "Araña" ("Spider") has bitten many a foe.

Enzo FernándezCordon Press. Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) Another jewel coming from the River Plate youth academy is Argentine footballer Enzo Fernández, 24, who has taken over the midfield line at Chelsea, a team he joined in January 2023 from SL Benfica of Portugal, where he had barely spent half a season. The English team paid, at the time, some $135 million to acquire his services. Today, he is one of their leaders. He was a key contributor to the Argentine side that won the 2022 World Cup. Big teams in Europe want him, but in London, his current side is confident that he will stay.

Franco MastantuonoCordon Press. Franco Mastantuono (River Plate) Like Echeverri, he is another of the jewels that Argentina treasures. At just 17 years old, Franco Mastantuono is dazzling the soccer world, to such an extent that the big teams in Europe are scrambling for him. However, for now, he remains at River Plate. He is a left-footed midfielder, skillful and fast. In addition to having a great ball striking. He has not yet made his debut with the Argentine first team. It won't be long before he does.

Edinson CavaniCordon Press. Edinson Cavani (Boca Juniors) Edinson Cavani, at 38 years old, is still active. Having played Boca Juniors. Not like before, but he still has that hunger to strike on the opponent's goal game after game. Edinson Cavani is one of the great strikers of the 21st century and, perhaps, of history. Mind you, he is a Uruguayan legend. He has earned his nickname, the "Matador." If there are people who believed that he was already retired, they are mistaken, because, at 38 years old, is still active. Having played four of the five major European leagues (Spain, England, France and Italy), he has maintained his knack for scoring goals in Argentina with. Not like before, but he still has that hunger to strike on the opponent's goal game after game.

Lautaro MartínezCordon Press. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) Not too many years ago, an Argentine named Javier Zanetti became an Inter Milan legend. Now, there is another Argentine who aspires to be one, and he is on the right track. Lautaro Martínez, as captain, has the status of flagship player of an Inter Milan that, in recent seasons, has established itself as a steady force in a time of ups and downs for Italian soccer. He has led his team, with his goals and his presence, to two UEFA Champions League finals in the last three years. The "Toro" ("Bull"), as he is known, can become unstoppable.

Salomón RondónCordon Press. Salomón Rondón (Pachuca) A nomad, a globetrotter, striker Salomón Rondón has left his signature on teams on four different continents. He has been in Asia (China), South America (Venezuela and Argentina) and Europe (Spain, England and Russia). Now, he plays in North America, specifically in Mexico. At 35 years of age, he is still in a state of grace, scoring dozens of goals for Pachuca, with which he triumphed in the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024. Incidentally, he is one of the best players in the history of Venezuela.