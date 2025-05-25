Xabi Alonso officially named new Real Madrid manager

Published by Alejandro Baños 25 de mayo, 2025

Real Madrid officially announced the hiring of Xabi Alonso as their new manager, replacing Carlo Ancelotti. The Spaniard returns to the club where he spent five seasons as a player, winning six titles—including the UEFA Champions League.

"Xabi Alonso is the new Real Madrid coach. The 43-year-old Spanish coach returns to the club where he won six titles as a player and became a Madrid legend. He comes from Bayer Leverkusen, where he made history by winning the German League, Cup and Super Cup," Real Madrid confirmed in a statement.

Alonso takes the helm at Real Madrid, aiming to guide the team into a new era of success.

As a technical director, he gained experience in the youth systems of Real Madrid and Real Sociedad before advancing to Bayer Leverkusen and now returning to Real Madrid.

He signed a three-season contract.