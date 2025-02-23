Published by Israel Duro Verified by 23 de febrero, 2025

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami kicked off the MLS season with a point that felt like a victory. Miami secured a late game goal against New York City after playing more than 65 minutes with 10 men. Venezuelan Telasco Segovia’s agonizing goal, assisted by Messi in the 10th minute of stoppage time, rewarded a team that refused to lose heart despite the adversity.

The game began with high hopes for Inter Miami, as they took the lead just five minutes after the opening whistle. Lionel Messi played a key role, providing the assist for the first goal of the match, scored by young Argentine defender Tomás Avilés in the fifth minute.

Shortly after, Avilés went from hero to villain, being sent off in the 23rd minute. His dismissal energized New York City, who responded with goals from Slovenian Mitja Ilenic (26') and Costa Rican Alonso Martínez (55'), the latter coming after a costly mistake by Jordi Alba.

A terrifying first half

As if that weren’t enough, Inter Miami was forced to substitute Fafa Picault and Marcelo Weigandt in the first half due to injury concerns.

However, the home team didn’t give up. Cheered on by their fans in Fort Lauderdale, Inter salvaged a point thanks to Segovia’s crucial goal, who was making his debut for the team, in the 90+10th minute.

Bittersweet for Mascherano

"Everything went against us and the team had two options: throw the game away or fight until the end. The players decided to fight it out and they got their reward," said Argentine Javier Mascherano, who also made his MLS coaching debut. "We are f****d because we wanted to win the first game at home but this will surely strengthen us," he said, in statements picked up by AFP.

Inter, as Mascherano recalled, had requested to postpone the game after their Concacaf Champions Cup opener was delayed from Tuesday to Wednesday due to a snowstorm in Kansas City.

Miami ultimately won the game, which was played in temperatures below 5°F, with a lone goal from Messi in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup first round. "We asked to move m to Sunday. We were denied, and then you run these risks,” Mascherano said about his players' injuries. "The players are not robots, they are human beings and you have to understand that without the players the sport does not exist."

With this draw, Inter Miami kicked off a season where they aim to secure their first MLS title, after dominating last year's regular season but being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

Eva Longoria and Serena Williams, illustrious spectators

With celebrities like actress Eva Longoria and tennis star Serena Williams in attendance, Chase Stadium was dressed to the nines for the season opener, marking the start of a year in which Inter Miami will also compete in the FIFA Club World Cup.

After the match, Messi was issued an unusual yellow card for repeatedly protesting to the referee.

Ebobisse, first goal for MLS season

The 30th MLS season kicked off with a 13-game opening day, starting with Los Angeles FC’s 1-0 win over Minnesota United. French-American striker Jeremy Ebobisse scored the season’s first goal with a powerful shot from outside the box in the 78th minute.

Meanwhile, Uruguayan Diego Rossi contributed to Columbus Crew’s 4-2 win against the Chicago Fire. Joining him at the top of the scoring charts was Emmanuel Latte Lath, the most expensive signing in MLS history (around $22 million), who scored a brace in Atlanta United’s 3-2 win against Montreal.