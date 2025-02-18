USA vs. Canada: the electric 4 Nations Final

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 18 de febrero, 2025

The United States lost to Sweden 1-2 in the final game of the Face-Off of the 4 Nations. This defeat - their first in the tournament - does not affect them, as the national team has already secured a spot in the final, where they will face Canada. A tense showdown is expected after the electrifying battle between the Americans and the Canadians in their last encounter.

The game started in the best possible way for the Americans. Chris Kreider put the national team ahead before the first minute of the first half had even been played. It was his first goal in this edition of the 4 Nations.

The Nordic equalizer came from Gustav Nyquist and, with less than a minute left in the first period, Jesper Bratt slammed the puck into the back of the net to put Sweden ahead.

There were hardly any scoring chances in the second period. In the third period, the U.S. threatened the Swedish goal with insistence to try to tie and even come back and reach the final with a full house, but they were unable to do so.

In their last match against Sweden, the U.S. was without one of its stars, Matthew Tkachuk, who did not play due to injury. His brother Brady had to retire with an injury in the first half. Also not on the ice was Auston Matthews, who is a doubt for the final, as is Charlie McAvoy.

"Brady obviously had a lower-body injury. We held him out more for precautionary reasons at that point. Charlie, right now he’s out with an upper-body injury. Auston was more banged up, or nicked up I should say," coach Mike Sullivan reported after the game, assessing the status of the injured. "We’re hopeful we’re going to get some of these guys back. I hope that’s the case."

Canada to the final

In the final, the Americans will face Canada, which surpassed Finland 5-3 at TD Garden in Boston (Massachusetts). The Canadian goals came from Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon (2), Brayden Point and Sidney Crosby, who was in charge of putting the final score on the scoreboard. For the Finns, goals were scored by Esa Lindell and Mikael Granlund (2).

The final, in which maximum tension is expected in the atmosphere and on the ice, will be this Thursday at the TD Garden at 8:00 p.m. ET.