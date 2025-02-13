Jayson Tatum shines in Celtics' win over Spurs

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 13 de febrero, 2025

(AFP) The Boston Celtics secured their third consecutive win on Wednesday, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 116-103 at TD Garden in Boston. Jayson Tatum led the game with 32 points and 14 rebounds.

Tatum, 26, extended his streak to three consecutive games with at least 30 points.

Boston, which led by as many as 24 points, sealed the win with a dominant performance on the boards, grabbing 69 rebounds compared to San Antonio's 43.

Frenchman Victor Wembanyama played 36 minutes, recording 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Spurs.

In another game, the Orlando Magic defeated the Charlotte Hornets 102-86, with Paolo Banchero contributing 24 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

The Magic's defense was crucial, holding the Hornets to just 16 points in the second quarter.

LaMelo Ball, the Hornets' leading scorer, was sidelined with ankle pain.

In overtime, a pair of free throws by Pascal Siakam secured a 134-130 victory for the Indiana Pacers over the Washington Wizards.

The Pacers staged a thrilling comeback after trailing by as many as 19 points. They tied the game 120-120 in regulation to force overtime and ultimately secured the victory.

Obi Topin was the standout for the Pacers, recording 31 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, while Jordan Poole led the Wizards with 42 points, including six three-pointers.