NBA: Kevin Durant, eighth player to surpass the 30,000-point mark
The Phoenix Suns star reached the figure thanks to the 34 points he scored in the Arizona franchise's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Despite falling to the Memphis Grizzlies (112-119), the Phoenix Suns saw one of their players write his name in NBA history. Kevin Durant became the eighth player in NBA history to surpass 30,000 points, thanks to the 34 points he scored in his most recent game.
"It's a true honor to be in the same category as those players who've helped shape the game... to be mentioned with those guys means I'm doing something right," said KD at the postgame press conference.
With the 34 points scored against the Grizzlies, Durant totals 30,008 points in his career. A milestone that prompted a flurry of praise, such as those received from his head coach, Mike Budenholzer, and Ja Morant, one of his latest rivals.
"He's probably the most incredible shotmaker I've ever been around," Budenholzer noted. "Durant is one of the greats. I was given the honor of handing him the ball, even though he said he didn't care much about it. But not everybody gets 30,000 points in the NBA," Morant added.
The 30,000-point club
- LeBron James: 41.623 points (to date)
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 38,387 points
- Karl Malone: 36.928 points
- Kobe Bryant: 33,643 points
- Michael Jordan: 32,292 points
- Dirk Nowitzki: 31.560 points
- Wilt Chamberlain: 31,419 points
- Kevin Durant: 30,008 points (to date).