NBA: Kevin Durant, eighth player to surpass the 30,000-point mark

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 12 de febrero, 2025

Despite falling to the Memphis Grizzlies (112-119), the Phoenix Suns saw one of their players write his name in NBA history. Kevin Durant became the eighth player in NBA history to surpass 30,000 points, thanks to the 34 points he scored in his most recent game.

"It's a true honor to be in the same category as those players who've helped shape the game... to be mentioned with those guys means I'm doing something right," said KD at the postgame press conference.

With the 34 points scored against the Grizzlies, Durant totals 30,008 points in his career. A milestone that prompted a flurry of praise, such as those received from his head coach, Mike Budenholzer, and Ja Morant, one of his latest rivals.

"He's probably the most incredible shotmaker I've ever been around," Budenholzer noted. "Durant is one of the greats. I was given the honor of handing him the ball, even though he said he didn't care much about it. But not everybody gets 30,000 points in the NBA," Morant added.