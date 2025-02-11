Super Bowl LIX, the most watched in history

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 11 de febrero, 2025

Some 126 million viewers on average enjoyed the live telecast of the Philadelphia Eagles' victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Although not yet official at the moment, these figures correspond to calculated estimates, which would mark a new milestone in it´s viewership numbers.

If these figures are confirmed, Super Bowl LIX would become the most-watched on-screen game in history, surpassing the live viewing record for the second consecutive year, according to Fox, the channel that broadcast the National Football League (NFL) championship game.

While these data are an average of live views, Super Bowl LIX reached its highest share in the second quarter, when as many as 135.7 million people had the game on their screens.

Last year, the Super Bowl LVIII was viewed by an average of 123.4 million people through their televisions or devices. A record only until this season.

The Eagles pulled off the upset and managed to prevent the Chiefs from becoming the first team in history to win three consecutive Vince Lombardi Trophies, crushing their rivals 40-22. An NFL championship game in which quarterback Jalen Hurts and was named MVP, and played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.