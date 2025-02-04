Myles Garrett trade request shocks the NFL

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 4 de febrero, 2025

Myles Garrett, the most recent recipient of the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award, has shocked the sport by formally requesting a trade from the Cleveland Browns, seeking to join a team with a strong chance of winning the Super Bowl.

"The goal has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl"

Garrett had already warned in December that he didn't want to go through another rebuild in Cleveland, which has the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. To that he added that last season was more disappointing even than his debut season with the team.

A sentiment on which the player abounded in the statement provided to the media asking the Browns to sit down to negotiate his departure: "While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl."

Speculation about his possible destination

However, although his discomfort at being on a losing team season after season for the past six years was known, the move has caused an earthquake among franchises and fans of the sport and sparked speculation about his possible destination.

Not for nothing, at 29 Garrett is one of the best players in the entire league regardless of position. This season he finished second in sacks (14.5) and sixth in winning percentage in pass rush (21.5%). But, in addition, his position is special, so teams don't hesitate to spend big money and/or trade premium draft picks to geta good edge rusher.

The Browns will try to retain him

To add to the excitement, the Browns have said publicly that they have no intention of trading Garrett, so it wouldn't be at all out of the question for the player to remain with the franchise.