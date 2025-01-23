Sabalenka wins and will defend the Australian Open crown

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 23 de enero, 2025

WTA No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka will fight to be crowned champion of the Australian Open for the third consecutive year after beating Spain's Paula Badosa - ranked No. 12 - in two sets (6-4, 6-2) in the semifinals.

If she wins the final, Sabalenka would become the eighth player to reach the top of the podium at the Australian Open on three or more consecutive occasions. Previously, it was achieved by Australians Daphne Akhurst, Nancye Wynne, Margaret Court and Evonne Goolagong; Germany's Steffi Graf; Serbia's Monica Seles; and Switzerland's Martina Hingis.

The match started in the best possible way for the Spanish tennis player, who secured a 0-2 lead in the first set and even had three opportunities to extend her advantage in the third game. However, errors began to creep into her game, marking the turning point for Badosa. Sabalenka capitalized on her opponent's mistakes, gaining momentum to make a comeback and claim the first set.

Sabalenka's game and experience in tournaments of great magnitude such as a Grand Slam were evident. Badosa, as much as she tried with strong shots, could not defend herself from the tireless work on the court of the number 1, who was adding point by point to win the second set and become the first finalist of the Australian Open.

At the end of the match, the Belarusian tennis player said that she gets "goose bumps" when she thinks that she could go down in history as the last player to win three consecutive Australian Opens.

In the final, Sabalenka will face the American Madison Keys -number 14-, who surprisingly got rid of the Polish Iga Swiatek -number 2- in three sets (5-7, 6-1 and 7-6).