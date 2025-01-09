Barcelona advance to Spanish Super Cup final

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 9 de enero, 2025

FC Barcelona made it to the final of the Spanish Super Cup, to be played this week in Saudi Arabia, after easily beating Athletic Bilbao (2-0), a team that had amassed a 15-game unbeaten streak.

From the very first minute of play, Barcelona proved to be far superior to its rival. The first goal of the match came in the 16th minute. Gavi sent the ball into the back of the net (1-0) after a perfectly executed counterattack by the azulgranas players.

The clock was ticking and FC Barcelona continued to demonstrate their superiority and clearly reached the rival area, although Athletic had two chances to level the score.

The goal that settled the game was the work of Lamine Yamal. The young player scored (2-0) after receiving a great pass sent by Gavi.

The azulgrana team will face either Real Madrid or Mallorca in the final of the Spanish Super Cup, to be played this Sunday.