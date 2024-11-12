Messi and Inter Miami: The 'herons' fail to soar

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 12 de noviembre, 2024

Before the new Major League Soccer (MLS) season began back in February, all signs pointed to this being the year of Inter Miami. The team had a roster full of world-class talent, featuring players who have won some of the most prestigious titles in global soccer—such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets, to name a few. With such a star-studded squad, Inter Miami seemed destined to dominate American soccer’s top competition. In short, it's the most ambitious project in the league’s history.

The start of the season was somewhat rocky. While the "Herons" managed to earn points in the league, they failed to fully convince fans that they were serious championship contenders. That doubt deepened after their elimination in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup in mid-April. Although the loss came on the heels of an MLS win, it marked a turning point for Inter Miami. From that moment on, a string of victories in the domestic competition shifted the team's momentum, and the outlook changed dramatically.

The winning streak continued through October, with Inter Miami finishing at the top of the MLS standings and setting a new points record for the league. Under the leadership of Gerardo “Tata” Martino, the team also claimed the Supporters' Shield, a prestigious, though smaller, trophy that provided the perfect motivation to cap off a historic season unlike any seen before.

From success to failure in three games

What looked like a successful season took a tragic turn. The "Herons" were planning high until the postseason arrived, the MLS playoffs, the decisive phase to win the title. In their path crossed Atlanta United, a team accustomed to being the executioner of bigger rivals and with better players, something they also did with Inter Miami.

Inter Miami started the three-game playoffs on a strong note, defeating Atlanta United in the opening match. However, in the second game, the Georgia side leveled the series, setting up a tense final showdown. In the end, Inter Miami was eliminated once again, falling short of the title. However, this time—unlike the previous season, when they failed to even make the playoffs—the team did reach the final round, a small but significant step forward.

Despite adding one more star to the squad...

Compared to last season, Inter Miami has had far more firepower in 2024. The team signed Uruguayan Luis Suárez, one of the best players of the last decade. His transition was seamless, as he reunited with former teammates—Messi, Alba, and Busquets—with whom he had enjoyed tremendous success at FC Barcelona.

Suarez has scored 25 goals in 37 games this season. Despite his strong individual performance, it hasn't been enough to help Miami achieve their primary goal.

Messi’s performance has been more balanced. The Argentine star, and captain of Inter Miami, scored 23 goals—fewer than Suárez—but did so in just 25 games, averaging a goal almost every 90 minutes. However, even these impressive statistics have not been enough to propel the team toward their ultimate goal.

Is Neymar the solution for Inter Miami?

As Messi has stated, the team will prepare to "come back stronger" next season. That strength could start taking shape off the field, with the potential signing of a marquee player like Neymar Jr.

Everything suggests that Neymar Jr., who once formed part of one of the most potent attacking trios in football history alongside Messi and Suárez at FC Barcelona, may be nearing the end of his time in Saudi Arabia, where he currently dazzles with his play. According to sources, one of his potential suitors is Inter Miami, which dreams of seeing the three superstars reunited in their jersey.