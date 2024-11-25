Sinner leads Italy to win Davis Cup title

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 25 de noviembre, 2024

Italy won its second consecutive Davis Cup and the third in its history after defeating the Netherlands (2-0) in the final of this year's competition. A match that took place in the city of Malaga (Spain).

With this new victory, it joins the club of national teams that have managed to retain the title. A list that already includes the United States, Sweden, Germany, Spain and the Czech Republic.

And it could not be other than Jannik Sinner the one to certify the Italian triumph. The number one of the ATP ranking defeated Tallon Griekspoor in two straight sets (7-6 and 6-2).

"Every year is different, coming back as champions and winning is one of the best possible feelings. I'm happy because the team gave 100%, there's a lot of work that you don't see," said Sinner after finishing his match, who consolidates himself as the best tennis player in the world having closed out a dream year.

Before Sinner's match, Matteo Berretini took the first point for Italy by eliminating Rafa Nadal's executioner in this Davis Cup, Botic Van De Zandschulp, also in two sets (6-4 and 6-2).

Italy takes over world tennis

But the victory of the men's delegation was not the only joy for Italian tennis this past week. The women's team, led by Jasmine Paolini, won the Billie Jean King Cup last Wednesday.

With these two triumphs, Italy becomes the fifth country in history to achieve triumph in the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup in the same season. Previously, the United States, Australia, Czech Republic and Russia did it.